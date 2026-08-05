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Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII)
Madrid, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health, Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
Japanese Academy of Health and Practice
Tokyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Charlotte, United States
Associate Editor
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome