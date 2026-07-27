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University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Diabetes Nutrition and Dietetics
Aston University
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Diabetes Nutrition and Dietetics
Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine, University of Foggia
Foggia, Italy
Associate Editor
Diabetes Nutrition and Dietetics
University of Surabaya
Surabaya, Indonesia
Associate Editor
Diabetes Nutrition and Dietetics