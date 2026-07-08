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Academic Medical Center
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Diabetes Self-Management
University of Malaga
Málaga, Spain
Associate Editor
Diabetes Self-Management
School of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University
Cleveland, United States
Associate Editor
Diabetes Self-Management
Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen (SDCC)
Herlev, Denmark
Associate Editor
Diabetes Self-Management