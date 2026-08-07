Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Specialty Chief Editor
Diabetes Cardiovascular Complications
Institute of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences, John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin
Lublin, Poland
Associate Editor
Diabetes Cardiovascular Complications
Faculty of Medicine, University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Diabetes Cardiovascular Complications
Güven Hospital
Ankara, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Diabetes Cardiovascular Complications