Scope

The Diabetes and Pregnancy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on gestational diabetes mellitus and pregnancy in women with preexisting diabetes.

Led by Dr. Eyal Sheiner from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, the Diabetes and Pregnancy section welcomes submissions in the various domains of clinical diabetes and healthcare, which connect between understanding the complexities of diabetes during pregnancy and improving maternal and offspring health outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic science regarding diabetes in pregnancy

epidemiology of gestational diabetes mellitus (prospective, retrospective, and meta-analysis studies)

etiology of gestational diabetes mellitus

laboratory tests and diabetes

long-term maternal outcome

long-term outcome of the offspring

maternal complications in pregnancy

maternal risk factors

pathophysiology of gestational diabetes mellitus

prediction of diabetes in pregnancy

short-term perinatal outcome

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of diabetes and pregnancy, aiming to enhance the understanding and management of this critical health issue.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and management of diabetes and pregnancy, maternal and offspring health outcomes, and healthcare, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of clinical diabetes and healthcare to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.