Scope

The Diabetes Cardiovascular Complications section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the clinical aspects of cardiovascular complications in diabetes.

Led by Dr. Wael Almahmeed from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the Diabetes Cardiovascular Complications section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cardiometabolic research, which connect the understanding and management of diabetic cardiovascular complications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

COVID-19, diabetes, and the heart

cardiometabolic syndrome

cardiovascular autonomic neuropathy

cardiovascular risk and safety of current and novel antidiabetic agents

diabetes and heart disease

diabetes and heart failure

diabetic cardiomyopathy

macrovascular complications and diabetes type 1 and 2

obesity and cardiovascular disease

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the clinical management of diabetic cardiovascular complications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Diabetes Cardiovascular Complications section does not consider preclinical studies on molecular aspects of type 1 and type 2 diabetes, general diabetes management, and basic nutritional interventions. However, the section does cover research specifically addressing the cardiovascular complications associated with diabetes and their underlying mechanisms, prevention, and treatment strategies. Therefore, non-cardiovascular complications and psychological aspects of diabetes care are excluded from the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiometabolic research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.