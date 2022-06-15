Scope

The Epidemiology section is committed to publishing research centered on the study of diabetes and glucose tolerance disorders.

Under the guidance of Dr. Stavros Liatis from Laiko General Hospital of Athens, the Epidemiology section encourages submissions in various domains of diabetes epidemiology, which contribute to a deeper understanding of the disease and its global impact.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

association between cancer and diabetes

cardiovascular disease in association with diabetes and non-diabetic glycemic levels, including outcomes from recent randomized controlled clinical trials

development and evaluation of diabetes risk assessment algorithms

ethnic differences related to diabetes incidence/prevalence and complications

evolution of diagnostic criteria

lipid measurements in relation to glucose tolerance status

obesity and diabetes

prevalence and incidence of diabetes

screening programs and tools for early detection of diabetes

social epidemiology of diabetes and associated conditions

Submissions should offer comprehensive knowledge about the various aspects of diabetes epidemiology and its related complications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of diabetes epidemiology, prevalence, early detection, risk assessment, ethnic differences, obesity, lipid measurements, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and social epidemiology in relation to diabetes and its complications (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology section does not consider studies focusing on general health history or non-diabetes specific health factors.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.