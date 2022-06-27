Scope

The Epidemiology section publishes high-quality research across all aspects of epidemiology related to diabetes and glucose tolerance disorders. Epidemiology of diabetes plays an immense role in explaining the underlying mechanisms of the disease and its complications while, on the other hand, it is a unique tool for better understanding the growing impact of the diabetes epidemic worldwide.

The Epidemiology section covers the frontiers of works and significant advances in areas related to all types of diabetes epidemiology, including, but not limited to:

· Evolution of diagnostic criteria

· Prevalence and incidence of diabetes

· Screening programs and tools for early detection of diabetes

· Development and evaluation of diabetes risk assessment algorithms

· Ethnic differences related to diabetes incidence/prevalence and complications

· Obesity and diabetes

· Lipid measurements in relation to glucose tolerance status

· Cardiovascular disease in association with diabetes and non-diabetic glycemic levels including outcomes from the recent randomized controlled clinical trials

· Association between cancer and diabetes

· Social epidemiology of diabetes and associated conditions

All studies using well-established epidemiological research methods will be considered for publication in this section. Special consideration will be given to high-quality data obtained from prospective cohort studies, although properly designed cross-sectional and retrospective studies with innovative results are also welcome for evaluation.