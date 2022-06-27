stavros liatis
Laiko General Hospital of Athens
Athens , Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology
Laiko General Hospital of Athens
Athens , Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology
Jagiellonian University Medical College
Kraków , Poland
Associate Editor
Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology
University of Delaware
Newark , United States
Associate Editor
Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens , Greece
Associate Editor
Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh , United States
Associate Editor
Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology
University of Thessaly
Volos , Greece
Associate Editor
Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology
Ghent University
Ghent , Belgium
Associate Editor
Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology
Heidelberg University Hospital
Heidelberg , Germany
Associate Editor
Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology
School of Health Sciences, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens , Greece
Associate Editor
Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology
Croatian Institute of Public Health
Zagreb , Croatia
Associate Editor
Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology
University Hospital of Ioannina
Ioannina , Greece
Associate Editor
Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology
2nd Dpt of Internal MEdicine, Research Institute, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Attikon Hospital
Athens , Greece
Associate Editor
Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology
Department of Medicine, School of Health Sciences, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens , Greece
Associate Editor
Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology
Ghent University
Ghent , Belgium
Guest Associate Editor
Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology
Tazuke Kofukai Medical Research Institute, Kitano Hospital
Osaka , Japan
Guest Associate Editor
Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Durban , South Africa
Guest Associate Editor
Diabetes Clinical Epidemiology