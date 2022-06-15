Scope

The Diabetes Health Services and Health Economics section is committed to publishing research centered on enhancing health outcomes and healthcare systems through improved clinical services for diabetes management.

Under the guidance of Dr. Anca Pantea Stoian from Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy, the Diabetes Health Services and Health Economics section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of diabetes care, aiming to optimize clinical pathways and implement cost-effective, evidence-based therapies.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

diabetes education and prevention

diabetes monitoring

diabetes treatment

evidence-based treatment

gestational diabetes

implementing protocols and clinical pathways

innovative approaches

pre-diabetes

preventing hospital admissions and readmissions

prevention of complications

quality of life

establishing multidisciplinary approaches

value-based care

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of diabetes care and management, ultimately contributing to improved patient outcomes and healthcare system efficiency.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the diabetes education and prevention, diabetes monitoring, diabetes treatment, evidence-based treatment, implementing protocols and clinical pathways, value-based care, pre-diabetes, gestational diabetes, quality of life, prevention of complications, innovative approaches, preventing hospital admissions and readmissions, and establishing multidisciplinary approaches in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Diabetes Health Services and Health Economics section does not consider submissions that lack specificity or relevance to the field, including those with limited or generic scope. Submissions should be focused on diabetes care and management, health services, and health economics, and should not be unrelated to these topics.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Diabetes Health Services and Health Economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.