Scope

The Diabetes Health Services and Health Economics Section publishes high-quality clinical and basic data that relates to improving health outcomes through improving clinical services in relation to diabetes and the impact of this disease state and related initiatives on the functioning of healthcare systems and effectiveness.

It is estimated that about 15% of health care costs are spent on treating diabetes and its complications. This cost accounts for money spent on hospital inpatient care, prescription medications, supplies and physician office visits. It is thus imperative to optimize clinical pathways and implement system wide strategies to utilize the best and most cost-effective evidence-based clinical therapies for this disease state.

Diabetes health services that focus on education, monitoring and treatment of patients with diabetes are essential in the combat against this disease state and should include a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals. Concepts related to value-based care as they relate reimbursement to patient outcomes are also important and relevant to diabetes treatment. Timely diagnosis and management of pre-diabetes as well as gestational diabetes comprise a patient care aspect that requires more attention to ensure proper prevention and treatment and ultimately outcomes.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· Diabetes Education and prevention

· Diabetes Monitoring

· Diabetes Treatment

· Evidence-based treatment

· Implementing protocols and clinical pathways

· Value-based Care

· Pre-diabetes

· Gestational Diabetes

· Quality of life

· Prevention of complications

· Innovative approaches

· Preventing hospital admissions and readmissions

· Establishing multidisciplinary approaches