Scope

The Diabetes Inequalities section publishes high-quality research communications or review articles spanning from basic molecular, genetics, translational to clinical research and clinical care across the topical and rapidly interest-raising field of inequalities in diabetes.

In particular, the journal section aims to explore and answer key questions on clinical epidemiology, prevalence, pathophysiology, genetics, multi-organ complications, patient self-management and clinical care of diabetes, which are strictly related to:

· Geographical and/or environmental factors

· Genetics

· Ethnicity

· Religion or faith

· Gender

· Age

The journal welcomes outstanding publications highlighting the socio-spatial mediation of inequalities in any domain of diabetes, which could be attributed to differences in genetics, ethnicity , socioeconomic and environmental factors, also including organization of urban space and topographic distribution of health-related resources.</>

Research communications or review articles focusing on diabetes but not strictly related to geographical and socio-economical inequalities do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted elsewhere.