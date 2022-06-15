Scope

The Diabetes Inequalities section is committed to publishing research that focuses on understanding disparities in diabetes care and outcomes.

Under the guidance of Dr. Massimiliano Caprio from Università telematica San Raffaele, the Diabetes Inequalities section encourages submissions that delve into various aspects of diabetes research, aiming to address the connections between clinical epidemiology, prevalence, pathophysiology, genetics, multi-organ complications, patient self-management, and clinical care of diabetes in relation to diverse factors.

This section emphasizes research perspectives that consider the influence of factors such as:

age

ethnicity

gender

genetic variations

geographical and environmental aspects

religion or faith

The section is particularly interested in studies that highlight the socio-spatial mediation of inequalities in any domain of diabetes, which could be attributed to differences in genetics, ethnicity, socioeconomic, and environmental factors, as well as the organization of urban space and topographic distribution of health-related resources. Also geographical disparities in adherence to life-style intervention and pharmacological therapy, as well as in response to therapeutic intervention, represent an important topic.

Submissions should provide comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the factors contributing to disparities in diabetes care and outcomes. Research communications or review articles focusing on diabetes but not strictly related to geographical and socio-economical inequalities are outside the scope of this section and should be submitted elsewhere.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of disparities in diabetes care and outcomes, geographical and environmental aspects, genetic variations, ethnicity, religion or faith, gender, age, and socio-spatial mediation of inequalities in diabetes, in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Diabetes Inequalities to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.