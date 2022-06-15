Scope

The Diabetes Innovative Devices section is committed to publishing research centered on the development and application of novel devices for diabetes management.

Under the guidance of Dr. Niki Katsiki from Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the Diabetes Innovative Devices section invites submissions in various domains of diabetes device research, which connect innovative technologies with improved patient care and outcomes.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

automated insulin delivery systems (artificial pancreas, closed loop)

blood glucose meters

continuous blood glucose monitors

diabetes management apps

insulin pens

insulin pumps

ketone monitors

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the development, application, and effectiveness of these devices in managing diabetes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development and application of innovative diabetes management devices and SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Diabetes Innovative Devices to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.