Scope

The Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the management of diabetes and metabolic syndrome through lifestyle interventions.

Led by Dr. Pablo Perez-Martinez from Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), the Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome section welcomes submissions in various domains of lifestyle and metabolic diseases, which connect the understanding of lifestyle factors to the prevention and management of these conditions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

chronobiology

eating habits

environmental health

lifestyle

lifestyle recommendations and public health policy

microbiota and lifestyle

molecular and clinical nutrition

physical activity

sleep hygiene

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the role of lifestyle factors in managing diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and related cardiovascular risk factors.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the lifestyle, molecular and clinical nutrition, environmental health, eating habits, physical activity, sleep hygiene and chronobiology, microbiota and lifestyle, lifestyle recommendations and public health policy, and their contributions to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of lifestyle and metabolic diseases to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.