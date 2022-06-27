maninder ahluwalia
Cardiff Metropolitan University
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
Cardiff Metropolitan University
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
Birmingham City University
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
Zayed University
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Community Reviewer
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Community Reviewer
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
New Brunswick, United States
Community Reviewer
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
Eastern Mediterranean University
Famagusta, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
Federico II University Hospital
Naples, Italy
Community Reviewer
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
Cardiff University
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
Qatar University
Doha, Qatar
Community Reviewer
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
Joshi Clinic and Lilavati Hospital Mumbai
Mumbai, India
Community Reviewer
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
Swansea University Medical School
Swansea, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
Meuhedet Health Care
Tel Aviv, Israel
Community Reviewer
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition Salvador Zubirán
Mexico City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
Federico II University Hospital
Naples, Italy
Community Reviewer
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome
University of Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Diabetes, Lifestyle and Metabolic Syndrome