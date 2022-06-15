Scope

The Diabetes Multiorgan Complications section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing multiorgan complications in diabetes mellitus.

Led by Prof. Didac Mauricio from the University of Vic - Central University of Catalonia, the Diabetes Multiorgan Complications section welcomes submissions in various domains of endocrinology, which connect clinical approaches and practices to multiple complications of diabetes in healthcare settings.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

atherosclerosis

cognitive impairment

diabetic bone disease

diabetic foot diseases

hyperlipidemia

hypertension

metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD)

microvascular complications (excluding nephropathy)

overweight and obesity

acute complications, including hyperglycemia

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about multiorgan complications in diabetes. Please note that reports dealing specifically with nephropathy or cardiovascular complications do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to sister sections within Frontiers in Clinical Diabetes and Healthcare.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and addressing of multiorgan complications in diabetes mellitus, hypertension, overweight and obesity, hyperlipidemia, diabetic foot diseases, atherosclerosis, microvascular complications, diabetic bone disease, cognitive impairment, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, and acute complications, including hyperglycemia.

The Diabetes Multiorgan Complications section does not consider studies specifically dealing with nephropathy or cardiovascular complications. However, submissions must provide adequate context and detail to demonstrate their relevance and significance within the scope of diabetes-related multiorgan complications, such as hypertension, overweight and obesity, hyperlipidemia, diabetic foot diseases, atherosclerosis, microvascular complications, diabetic bone disease, cognitive impairment, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, and acute complications, including hyperglycemia.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of endocrinology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.