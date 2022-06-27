Scope

"There are no incurable diseases — only the lack of will. There are no worthless herbs — only the lack of knowledge."

- Avicenna

The global prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus (DM) is on the rise, as is the frequency of its microvascular and macrovascular complications. Diabetic Nephropathy or diabetic kidney disease (DKD) is one of the most common and challenging complications of DM. Almost one-third of people with diabetes have chronic kidney disease (CKD) and almost half of the cases with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) are attributed to DM in Western populations. Over the last decades, we have noticed that good glycemic control is necessary but not sufficient to prevent ESRD in patients with diabetic nephropathy. On the other hand, progression to ESRD is only the tip of the iceberg, as most of these patients are threatened by the increased risk of cardiovascular mortality.

To better understand the course of the DKD and find out effective management strategies, we need to search for the answers to numerous questions such as:

· What are the different pathophysiological mechanisms of DKD?

· What are the best preventive strategies?

· Is it possible to build predictive models for the progression of the disease?

· How to tell patients with DM and CKD from those with DKD?

· How can we extrapolate the results of the animal models to the clinical trials?

Diabetes Nephropathy compiles high quality clinical and experimental data across the field of DM and rapidly spreads them to the worldwide web of clinical scientists, researchers, and practicing physicians. With the help of distinguished peer reviewers and expeditious processing of the accepted articles, it is now more than easy to publish your works without any delay.

Areas covered by Diabetes Nephropathy include original basic and clinical research about the pathogenesis, diagnosis, prevention, and management of DKD. The debut of Diabetes Nephropathy will not only provide an ever-growing network between the basic and clinical scientists but also help to create a common perspective of the health care practitioners managing patients with DM and CKD.