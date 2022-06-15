Scope

The Diabetes Nephropathy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing the challenges of diabetic kidney disease.

Led by Dr. Alper Sonmez from Güven Hospital, the Diabetes Nephropathy section welcomes submissions in various domains of diabetic kidney disease research, which aim to connect the understanding of pathogenesis, diagnosis, prevention, and management of the condition.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

best preventive strategies for diabetic nephropathy

development of predictive models for disease progression

different pathophysiological mechanisms of diabetic kidney disease

distinguishing patients with diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease from those with diabetic kidney disease

extrapolation of results from animal models to clinical trials

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of diabetic nephropathy, contributing to the development of effective management strategies and fostering collaboration between basic and clinical scientists, as well as healthcare practitioners.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of pathogenesis, diagnosis, prevention, and management of diabetic kidney disease and Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of diabetic kidney disease research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.