alper sonmez
Güven Hospital
Ankara, Türkiye
Specialty Chief Editor
Diabetes Nephropathy
Faculty of Medicine, Zonguldak Bulent Ecevit University
Zonguldak, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Diabetes Nephropathy
Ankara Etlik City Hospital
Ankara, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Diabetes Nephropathy
Gulhane Faculty of Medicine, University of Health Sciences (Turkey)
Ankara, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Diabetes Nephropathy
Department of Internal Medicine, Balıkesir University Medical School
Balıkesir, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Diabetes Nephropathy
Dr. Abdurrahman Yurtaslan Ankara Oncology Training and Research Hospital
Ankara, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Diabetes Nephropathy
Life Sciences Institute, University of Michigan
Ann Arbour, United States
Associate Editor
Diabetes Nephropathy
Athens Kidney Institute Nephroexpert
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Diabetes Nephropathy
Kocaeli City Hospital
Kocaeli, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Diabetes Nephropathy