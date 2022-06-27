Scope

Despite the development of increasingly more effective and safer glucose lowering drugs, correct diet and lifestyle remain the milestones of diabetes prevention and management. Recent evidence is affecting the dietary paradigm of diabetes management, with a growing body of literature forcing the diabetes healthcare professionals to take new directions

The Diabetes Nutrition and Dietetics section of Frontiers in Clinical Diabetes and Healthcare publishes high-quality, fundamental, basic, applied, translational, clinical, industry focused studies across the field of clinical nutrition and technology applied to foods in order to make them healthier for diabetic patients. This section will focus on nutraceuticals, functional and medical foods aimed at improving glucose control, given their increased use and presence on the market, not always with adequate scientific support.

In this context, The Diabetes Nutrition and Dietetics section publishes high-quality fundamental and clinical research across all aspects related to food sciences and human nutrition in the context of diabetes management. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

- Diet, lifestyle and public health policy

- Comorbidities influencing glucose metabolism

- Food-food and Drug-food interactions

- Diet and physical activity/sport in the diabetic patient

- Nutrigenetic, nutrigenomic and interaction with microbiota in development of diabetes

· Dietary components influencing glucose control and related parameters

- Industrial technology (including cooking methods) modifying the impact of foods on glucose control and related parameters

- Dietary supplements and nutraceuticals influencing glucose control and related parameters

- Fasting and Ketogenic diet in diabetes

- Functional foods and medical foods influencing glucose control and related parameters

All studies must contribute insight into the dietary prevention or management of diabetes. Reports dealing more specifically to allied factors, but not strictly on diabetes do not fall withing the scope of this section and should be submitted to more other journals, as for instance Frontiers in Nutrition