Scope

The Diabetes Nutrition and Dietetics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the role of nutrition and diet in diabetes prevention and management.

Led by Dr. Arrigo Cicero from the University of Bologna, the Diabetes Nutrition and Dietetics section welcomes submissions in various domains of clinical nutrition and food technology, which aim to enhance the understanding and application of dietary strategies for diabetic patients.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

comorbidities influencing glucose metabolism

diet and physical activity/sport in diabetic patients

diet, lifestyle, and public health policy

dietary components influencing glucose control and related parameters

dietary supplements and nutraceuticals influencing glucose control and related parameters

fasting and ketogenic diet in diabetes

food-food and drug-food interactions

functional foods and medical foods influencing glucose control and related parameters

industrial technology (including cooking methods) modifying the impact of foods on glucose control and related parameters

nutrigenetic, nutrigenomic, and interaction with microbiota in the development of diabetes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the dietary prevention or management of diabetes, focusing on areas such as nutraceuticals, functional foods, and medical foods aimed at improving glucose control.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the diabetes nutrition and dietetics, focusing on areas such as nutraceuticals, functional foods, and medical foods aimed at improving glucose control and related parameters, in line with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Diabetes Nutrition and Dietetics section does not consider studies that do not directly address the nutritional needs, dietary interventions, or lifestyle modifications for individuals with diabetes. Additionally, submissions that deal more specifically with allied factors but not strictly on diabetes are considered out of scope for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of clinical nutrition and food technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.