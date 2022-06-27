Main content

Specialty chief editor frank jan snoek Academic Medical Center Amsterdam , Netherlands Specialty Chief Editor Diabetes Self-Management

Scope The section Diabetes Self-management of Clinical Diabetes and Healthcare publishes high-quality research, both qualitative and quantitative, with a focus on educational, social and psychological aspects of diabetes management. This section aims to contribute to the understanding of the self-management process with a particular interest in strategies and interventions that effectively help persons affected by diabetes achieve optimal physical and mental health outcomes. Areas covered - Technology/telemedicine applications - Behaviour change and theory - Interventions for special needs groups - Family and Peer support - Ethical issues [e.g. nudging, financial incentives] - Integrating somatic and mental health - Professional performance [incl. clinical inertia] - Implementation research - Stigma and stereotyping - Patient Reported Outcomes - Diabetes self-management education This journal publishes original articles, epidemiological studies, health service research as well as reviews and meta-analyses in the above mentioned areas. Studies that are purely methodological or technical fall outside the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Frontiers in Clinical Diabetes and Healthcare is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Clin. Diabetes Healthc.

Abbreviation fcdhc

Electronic ISSN 2673-6616

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Diabetes Self-Management welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Diabetes Self-Management, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

