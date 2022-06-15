Scope

The Diabetes Self-management section is devoted to publishing research centered on educational, and psychosocial aspects of diabetes management.

Guided by Dr. Frank Snoek from the Amsterdam University Medical Center, the Diabetes Self-management section encourages submissions in various domains of clinical diabetes and healthcare, which aim to enhance the understanding of self-management processes and promote effective strategies for individuals affected by diabetes.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

behavior change strategies

behavioral interventions for special needs groups

diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES)

ethical issues, such as nudging and financial incentives

family and peer support

implementation research

integrative approaches to improving somatic and mental health

innovative approaches, including technology and telemedicine

medication adherence

patient-reported outcomes

professional performance, clinical inertia

socio-cultural aspects of self-management education

stigma and stereotyping

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about strategies and interventions that help individuals living with diabetes achieve optimal physical and mental health outcomes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions using quantitative or qualitative methodologies, which support and advance the understanding of self-management processes, promotion of effective strategies for individuals affected by diabetes, and enhancement of clinical diabetes and healthcare, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Diabetes Self-Management section does not consider submissions that focus on purely methodological or technical research, general health topics, and non-diabetes-specific treatments. However, studies that are unrelated to improving self-management for individuals with diabetes but still contribute to the understanding of self-management processes, promotion of effective strategies for individuals affected by diabetes, and enhancement of clinical diabetes and healthcare will be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Diabetes Self-Management to clinicians, researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.