Scope

The Diabetes Therapies section is committed to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of diabetes.

Under the guidance of Dr. Chin-Hsiao Tseng from National Taiwan University, the Diabetes Therapies section encourages submissions in various domains of clinical diabetes and healthcare, which connect the knowledge between clinical practice and diabetes management.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adverse effects and complications

clinical trials

cost relating to diabetes therapies

current therapeutic status

drug delivery systems

glucose monitoring devices

healthcare systems

hypoglycemia

novel antidiabetic drugs

treatment guidelines

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the clinical or epidemiological aspects relating to diabetes therapies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of diabetes, novel antidiabetic drugs, cost relating to diabetes therapies, adverse effects and complications, hypoglycemia, drug delivery systems, glucose monitoring devices, treatment guidelines, clinical trials, current therapeutic status, and healthcare systems (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Diabetes Therapies section does not consider studies addressing basic, molecular, or translational aspects that do not have a direct focus on diabetes treatment, management, or prevention. Additionally, submissions related to general medicine or unrelated topics without a clear connection to diabetes therapies are excluded from the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Diabetes Therapies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.