douglas ashwell
School of Humanities, Media and Creative Communication, Massey University
Auckland, New Zealand
Community Reviewer
Health Communication
School of Humanities, Media and Creative Communication, Massey University
Auckland, New Zealand
Community Reviewer
Health Communication
University of the Arts London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
School of Humanities, Media and Creative Communication, Massey University
Auckland, New Zealand
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
University of Niš
Niš, Serbia
Community Reviewer
Multimodality of Communication
Department of Communication and Digital Media, School of Social Sciences and Humanities, University of Western Macedonia
Kastoria, Greece
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
Université de Technologie de Troyes
Troyes, France
Community Reviewer
Visual Communication
The University of Texas at El Paso
El Paso, United States
Community Reviewer
Organizational Communication
Western Michigan University
Kalamazoo, United States
Community Reviewer
Health Communication
University of Hasselt
Hasselt, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Advertising and Marketing Communication
imec-SMIT, Vrije Universiteit Brussel
Brussels, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Media, Creative, and Cultural Industries
London School of Economics and Political Science
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Culture and Communication
Pepperdine University
Malibu, United States
Community Reviewer
Culture and Communication
Zurich University of Applied Sciences
Winterthur, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Culture and Communication
Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University
Dammam, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Culture and Communication
Santa Clara University
Santa Clara, United States
Community Reviewer
Science and Environmental Communication
Munich University of Applied Sciences
Munich, Germany
Community Reviewer
Science and Environmental Communication