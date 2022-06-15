Scope

The Advertising and Marketing Communication section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the diverse aspects of advertising and marketing communication.

Led by Dr. Steven Bellman from the University of South Australia, the section welcomes submissions across the various domains of advertising and marketing communication that connect interdisciplinary perspectives and address a wide range of topics.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural, non-Western, and environmental contexts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advertising effectiveness

changes in advertising's environment (e.g., technology, economics, politics, social issues, and climate change)

ethics in advertising

globalization and localization of advertising

methodological issues in advertising research

public policies related to advertising.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of advertising and marketing communication, offering valuable insights and contributions to the field.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of advertising and marketing communication to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.