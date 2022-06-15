Scope

The Culture and Communication section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the diverse intersections of culture and human communication.

Led by Dr. Anastassia Zabrodskaja from Tallinn University, and Dr. Douglas Ashwell from Massey University, the Culture and Communication section welcomes submissions across the various domains of culture and communication that explore the connections between the ideas, customs, social behaviors, and norms of societies and the exchange of information.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and non-Western contexts, to enhance our understanding of global and local issues.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cross-cultural communication

cultural studies

digital citizenship

inter-ethnic and intergroup communication

intercultural communication

international communication

culture and organizations

post-colonial studies.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the relationship between culture and communication, promoting interdisciplinarity and furthering both theoretical and methodological understandings in the field.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance SDGs 4 (Quality Education), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of culture and communication to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.