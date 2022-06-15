Department of Communication, College of Arts and Sciences, University at Albany

Scope

The Health Communication section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration and understanding of communication in the context of health and wellbeing.

Led by Dr. Mohan Jyoti Dutta from Palmerston North and Dr. Rukhsana Ahmed from the University at Albany, the section welcomes submissions across the various domains of health communication that aim to address global health challenges and inequalities.

The section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and non-Western contexts, as well as the involvement of global diasporas in health communication research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

community-based health initiatives

cultural codes of health and wellbeing

health advocacy and activism

health communication campaigns

health consequences of wars and violence

health information and interactions in various settings

health risks tied to migration across global boundaries

health services organization and prevention

infectious diseases and global flows of capital and labor

mediated discourses of health

policy communication

role of communication and information technologies in addressing health challenges.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between theory and application in health communication, with a focus on addressing global health challenges and inequalities.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Health Communication section does not consider submissions focused solely on health challenges and inequalities, as these topics fall outside the scope of health communication and its related interdisciplinary research. However, submissions that discuss the role of communication and information technologies, such as mobile applications and radio technology, in addressing health challenges and inequalities are welcome, as they align with the section's focus on global health challenges and the interplay between theory and application in health communication.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of health communication to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.