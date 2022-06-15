Scope

The Media, Creative, and Cultural Industries section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the creative and cultural sectors and industries and their sub-sectors.

Led by Dr. Xin Gu (Monash University) and Dr. Marlen Komorowski (Cardiff University), the section welcomes submissions across the various domains of the media, creative, and cultural industries that address their cultural, social, and economic value, particularly at a systemic level.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

alternative business and organizational models

changing audience experiences and needs

critical analysis of the creative and cultural sectors and industries, exploring issues such as environmental sustainability and equality, diversity, and inclusion

local, regional, and transnational creative and cultural sectors and industries

political, ideological, and policy frameworks

research, development, and innovation

support mechanisms and cultural intermediaries

the social, cultural, and economic geographies of the creative and cultural sectors and industries

understanding media, creative, and cultural work.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the media, creative, and cultural sectors and industries, focusing on ecosystems, structures, and cross-cutting issues in a rapidly changing digital environment.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of media, creative, and cultural industries to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.