Scope

The Media Governance and the Public Sphere section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the evolving landscape of media and public communication in the digital age – most notably from the perspective of media ethics and media accountability as well as media governance and political communication.

Led by Dr. Matthias Karmasin and Dr. Tobias Eberwein from the Institute for Comparative Media and Communication Studies (Austrian Academy of Sciences/University of Klagenfurt), the section welcomes submissions across various domains of media and communication studies that address the challenges and opportunities arising from technological innovations and their impact on public discourse.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

civic participation and deliberative discourses

digital media convergence

disinformation and hate speech

ethical and legal regulation of media

media accountability and ethics

media governance and political communication

normative and structural aspects of public communication

social media and its impact on social togetherness.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the role of responsible media and communication in fostering an enlightened public.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Media Governance and the Public Sphere section does not consider submissions focusing solely on emotional psychology or technology development, unless they directly pertain to the governance, regulation, or societal impact of media and communication systems. Studies that do not address the intersection of media and public discourse, or do not contribute to the understanding of the themes listed above, fall outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of media and communication studies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.