Scope

The Multimodality of Communication section is dedicated to publishing research pursuing a multi-disciplinary academic approach to the challenges raised by the inherent multimodality of all forms of communication. The specialty section will provide a forum for sharing findings, and new discoveries, on how multimodality impacts theories and applications in areas including treatments of semantics, semiotics, pragmatics, experimental methods, and corpus-based methods, while highlighting new connections between multimodal semiotics, construed broadly to include all the above, and emerging computational methods for data analysis, visualization, and curation.

Led by Dr. John Bateman from the University of Bremen, the Multimodality of Communication section welcomes submissions in all domains of multimodal communication, particularly those addressing the connections between theoretical and practical aspects of the field pursuing empirical methods. Multimodality, in the sense intended includes the broadest possible notion of forms of expression and employing all kinds of materialities, both actual and 'digital.'

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

corpus-based methods to multimodal communication

critical multimodal media analyses

cross-cultural variation in relation to multimodality

cross-linguistic variation in relation to multimodality

diagrammatics

document and information design

education and multimodality

experimental methods for multimodality

gesture

language acquisition in relation to multimodality

multiliteracies

pragmatics and multimodality

semantics and multimodality

semiotics

visual reasoning.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diverse aspects of multimodal communication and their applications in various fields. Empirical and theoretical studies that explore the interdisciplinary aspects of communication challenges and their impact on various fields, such as education, industry, innovation, and partnerships, are particularly suitable for this section.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Multimodality of Communication section does not consider submissions focusing solely on media studies, pandemic research, musicology, or other media-specific forms of expression unless they directly address the interaction between different communication channels or their cognitive and neural underpinnings.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of multimodal communication to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.