Scope

The Organizational Communication section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between communication and organizing processes.

Led by Dr. Stacey Connaughton from Purdue University and Dr. Debalina Dutta from Massey University, the section welcomes submissions across the various domains of organizational communication that explore the connections between communication practices and organizing structures.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence and algorithms

assimilation and socialization

class and organizing

conflict

culture and organizing

diversity

emotion

gender and organizing

identity and identification

inclusion

interpersonal communication and organizing

intersectionalities

knowledge, knowing, and expertise

leadership

management

networks

organizational change

organizational crisis

race and organizing

resilience

responsibility and ethics

sensemaking

spirituality and organizing

sustainable development

systems

teams

technology

virtual, distributed, and hybrid work

volunteering and activism

wellbeing and organizing

work

workplace relationships.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex relationships between communication and organizing. We are open to submissions that examine a variety of contexts and sectors.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of organizational communication to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.