Scope

The Science and Environmental Communication section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary study of human communication and its relationship with the natural world.

The section welcomes submissions from communication and related disciplines as they pertain to the communication of science, technology, environmental issues, and relationships with nature. Interdisciplinary submissions are also encouraged, provided that they contribute to, and embed themselves within, communication scholarship.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

communication about and with all aspects of nature

communication of risk

communication of scientific and technical information to the public

communication within scientific and technical communities

construction and communication of scientific expertise

design and implementation of new media applications related to sustainability and the protection of natural ecosystems

diffusion of knowledge

incorporation of other ways of knowing

problematization of nature.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex interplay between human communication, science, and relevant environments.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance SDG 4, SDG 9, SDG 13, SDG 14, and SDG 15).

The Science and Environmental Communication section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on agricultural practices, drought management strategies, or the social aspects of farming communities. However, the section welcomes submissions that explore the communicative dimensions of these topics—such as risk communication, public engagement, and knowledge diffusion—as they contribute to the complex interplay between human communication, science, and the environment.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of science and environmental communication to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.