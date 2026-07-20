Original Research
Accepted on 20 Jul 2026
Pointing Error Evaluation in IRS-Assisted VLC Systems for Indoor Hospital Environments: A Comparative Analytical Study
in Optical Communications and Networks
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Original Research
Accepted on 20 Jul 2026
in Optical Communications and Networks
Original Research
Published on 01 Apr 2026
in Optical Communications and Networks
Original Research
Published on 19 Sep 2025
in Optical Communications and Networks
Editorial
Published on 10 Feb 2023
in Optical Communications and Networks
Original Research
Published on 20 May 2022
in Optical Communications and Networks
Review
Published on 28 Apr 2022
in Optical Communications and Networks
Original Research
Published on 27 Apr 2022
in Optical Communications and Networks
Review
Published on 03 Jan 2022
in Optical Communications and Networks
Brief Research Report
Published on 29 Jul 2021
in Optical Communications and Networks
Original Research
Published on 04 Jun 2021
in Optical Communications and Networks
Review
Published on 31 Mar 2021
in Optical Communications and Networks