Scope

The Computer Graphics and Visualization section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing computer graphics and visualization technology and its applications.

Led by expert researchers from various academic and industry backgrounds, the Computer Graphics and Visualization section welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of computer graphics and visualization, which connect theoretical and empirical research with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

augmented and virtual reality

image synthesis and rendering

modeling, simulation, and animation

scientific and information visualization

visual analytics and visual data science

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the methods, techniques, systems, and applications related to computer graphics and visualization.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Computer Graphics and Visualization to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.