Scope

The Computer Security section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the protection and safety of computer systems and networks.

Led by Dr. Nicola Zannone from Eindhoven University of Technology, the Computer Security section welcomes submissions in the various domains of computer and network security, which connect and integrate the principles and applications within related disciplines.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

access control and authentication

application and web security

backdoor attacks

critical infrastructure security

cryptography

denial-of-service attacks

eavesdropping

financial systems

hardware security

healthcare and medical systems

internet of things

intrusion detection and response

malware

operating system security

phishing

privacy and anonymity

spoofing attacks

transportation systems

utilities and industry

vulnerability management

wireless security

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of computer and network security, aiming to advance the understanding and application of security measures in diverse contexts.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Computer Security section does not consider submissions that are unrelated to the field of computer security. For example, those focusing on general computer science, hardware engineering, or software development without a relevance to security aspects will not be considered. However, studies that involve the application of security measures in diverse contexts, such as financial systems, healthcare and medical systems, transportation systems, and utilities and industry, are welcome. Additionally, submissions should have a strong technical or theoretical foundation in computer security to be considered for publication.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of computer and network security to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.