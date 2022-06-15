Scope

The Computer Vision section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing vision and image analysis technology from a computational perspective.

Led by Dr. Marcello Pelillo from Ca' Foscari University of Venice, the Computer Vision section welcomes submissions in various domains of computer vision, which connect fundamental research with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

2d and 3d optical flow

3d reconstruction

action recognition and localization

autonomous vehicles

biological imaging

biometrics

change and motion detection

color and texture

computed imaging

computational photography

datasets and performance evaluation

deep learning for computer vision and image analysis

early and biologically inspired vision

event recognition and localization

face and gesture recognition

graphical models and mrf for image analysis

graph-based methods

image and video indexing and retrieval

image and video processing

image classification

image restoration

medical imaging

object detection and recognition

pde and variational methods for image analysis

registration and matching

rgb-d image and video analysis

scene understanding

segmentation and grouping

shape representation and analysis

spectral methods

stereovision

tracking

vision for graphics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of computer vision and image analysis techniques.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Computer Vision section does not consider submissions that lack a strong focus on image or video processing, analysis, and understanding. Studies primarily centered on non-visual data or unrelated hardware development are outside the scope of this section. However, submissions that contribute to the advancement of computer vision techniques and applications, even if not directly related to visual data, may be considered if they support and advance the goals of industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of computer vision to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.