Scope

The Human-Media Interaction section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring various aspects of human interaction with computers and related media.

Led by Dr. Kostas Karpouzis from Panteion University and Dr. Roberto Therón from University of Salamanca, the Human-Media Interaction section welcomes submissions in the various domains of human-media interaction, which connect the understanding and development of both human-computer interaction and human-human interaction through computational media.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

affective computing

augmented and virtual reality environments

body-centric interaction

brain-computer interfaces

design and optimization of user interfaces

entertainment computing

human-computer interaction

language analysis and conversational agents

multimodal interaction

physiological computing

smart environments

social media interaction

tangible interfaces and wearables

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interaction between humans and media, encompassing a wide range of topics and technologies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Human-Media Interaction section does not consider submissions focusing on medical treatment, political science, tourism, advertising, or public health, as these topics fall outside the scope of media interaction and its impact on human behavior, cognition, and communication. However, studies that explore the role of media technologies in these fields, such as the use of virtual reality for medical training or the impact of social media on political communication, will be considered if they emphasize the relationship between humans and media technologies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of human-media interaction to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.