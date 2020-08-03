kostas karpouzis
Panteion University
Athens, Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Human-Media Interaction
University of East London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Human-Media Interaction
Doctoral School of Multidisciplinary Engineering Sciences, Széchenyi István University
Győr, Hungary
Associate Editor
Human-Media Interaction
California State University, Long Beach
Long Beach, United States
Associate Editor
Human-Media Interaction
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Human-Media Interaction
University of Parma
Parma, Italy
Associate Editor
Human-Media Interaction
Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Human-Media Interaction
University of Genoa
Genoa, Italy
Associate Editor
Human-Media Interaction
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Human-Media Interaction
Sorbonne Universités
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Human-Media Interaction
University of Cauca
Popayán, Colombia
Associate Editor
Human-Media Interaction
Universidad Carlos III de Madrid
Getafe, Spain
Associate Editor
Human-Media Interaction
Department of Psychology, University of Campania 'Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta, Italy
Associate Editor
Human-Media Interaction
University of Girona
Girona, Spain
Associate Editor
Human-Media Interaction
Department of Information and Communication Technologies, Pompeu Fabra University
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Human-Media Interaction