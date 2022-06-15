Scope

The Mobile and Ubiquitous Computing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing all aspects of mobile, wearable, pervasive, and ubiquitous computing technologies.

Led by Dr. Kristof Van Laerhoven from the University of Siegen and Dr. Paul Lukowicz from the University of Kaiserslautern, the Mobile and Ubiquitous Computing section welcomes submissions in various domains of mobile and ubiquitous computing, which connect theoretical and methodological aspects to practical applications, positively enhancing everyday life.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications and experience: design and/or systematic empirical evaluation of applications leveraging mobile and ubiquitous concepts, devices, and systems

methodology and techniques: algorithms, architectures, design methodologies, and evaluation schemes underlying mobile and ubiquitous systems and applications

systems, devices, and tools: design, implementation, deployment, and evaluation of novel systems, infrastructures, devices, and tools supporting all areas of mobile and ubiquitous computing

theory and models: fundamental insights into mobile and ubiquitous systems, including formal analysis, simulation, and conceptual frameworks

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of mobile and ubiquitous computing, aiming to advance both theoretical understanding and practical applications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Mobile and Ubiquitous Computing section does not consider submissions that lack relevance to mobile and ubiquitous computing technologies, their applications, or their impact on society. Studies that primarily address unrelated fields or do not demonstrate a strong connection to mobile and ubiquitous computing will be considered out of scope for this section. However, submissions that support and advance industry, innovation, and infrastructure are encouraged, as they align with the section's goals and mission.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mobile and ubiquitous computing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.