Scope

The Software section is dedicated to publishing original, high-quality, innovative research that advances the field of software engineering in its broadest sense. Our mission is to bridge the gap between theoretical foundations and practical applications, fostering a deep understanding of the principles that drive software development in today’s dynamic technological landscape.

Led by Prof. Martin Shepperd from Brunel University London, the Software section welcomes submissions in the various domains of software sciences that explore the complexities of software systems, from conceptual frameworks to applied engineering practices, with an emphasis on clarity, rigour, and relevance to both academia and industry.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Software Architecture & Design: Exploration of best practices, design patterns, and architectural frameworks that enhance the scalability, maintainability and performance of software systems.

Software Development Methodologies: Analysis and comparison of traditional and emerging methodologies, including Agile, DevOps, MLOps and model-driven development, with a focus on their impact on software quality and project success.

Programming Languages & Tools: Investigations into the evolution of programming languages, development environments, and tools that support efficient, reliable and secure software development.

Empirical Software Engineering: Data-driven studies that evaluate software engineering processes, tools and techniques, offering insights into their effectiveness and areas for improvement.

Software Testing & Quality Assurance: Innovative approaches to testing, verification, and validation that ensure the reliability, security and robustness of software products.

Artificial Intelligence in Software Engineering: Research on the integration of AI techniques in software engineering, including AI-driven code generation, automated testing and intelligent development environments.

Software Engineering for Machine Learning: Exploration of practices tailored for the development, deployment and maintenance of machine learning systems, including data pipeline management, model versioning, performance optimisation and ensuring reproducibility and scalability in ML-driven applications.

Human-Centric Software Engineering: Studies on the cognitive and social aspects of software development, including developer productivity, team dynamics and user-centred design.

Software Economics & Management: Examination of the economic and managerial aspects of software development, including cost estimation, risk management and software project governance.

Software Maintenance & Evolution: Research addressing the challenges of maintaining and evolving software systems, with a focus on technical debt, refactoring and legacy system modernization.

Security & Privacy in Software Engineering: Contributions that address the design and implementation of secure software, considering privacy concerns and the mitigation of security risks.

We encourage submissions that provide new insights, challenge existing practices, and propose novel approaches to software engineering. Our journal is committed to advancing the state of the art in software engineering and supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), particularly SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

Submissions that do not align with our focus on software development, such as those centred exclusively on hardware design or unrelated computer science fields, will be desk rejected. Similarly, submissions that merely describe the application of existing technology to new contexts without offering novel research insights will not be accepted.

This multidisciplinary section serves as a platform for disseminating impactful research to academics, industry professionals, and policymakers worldwide, fostering a collaborative environment that drives innovation and excellence in software engineering.