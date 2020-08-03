martin shepperd
Brunel University London
Uxbridge, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Software
King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Software
Blekinge Institute of Technology
Karlskrona, Sweden
Associate Editor
Software
Università di Firenze
Firenze, Italy
Associate Editor
Software
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Software
University of L'Aquila
L'Aquila, Italy
Associate Editor
Software
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cambridge, United States
Associate Editor
Software
Polytechnique Montréal
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Software
Department of Information and Communication Systems Engineering, School of Sciences, University of the Aegean
Samos, Greece
Associate Editor
Software
Catholic University of the North, Coquimbo
Coquimbo, Chile
Associate Editor
Software
University of Otago
Dunedin, New Zealand
Associate Editor
Software
Swinburne University of Technology
Hawthorn, Australia
Associate Editor
Software
Institute of Information Science and Technologies Alessandro Faedo, Department of Engineering, ICT and Technology for Energy and Transport, National Research Council (CNR)
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Software
Tsinghua University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Software
University of Michigan–Flint
Flint, United States
Associate Editor
Software
Chongqing University of Science and Technology
Chongqing, China
Associate Editor
Software