Scope

The Theoretical Computer Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the foundations of computation and its applications in various disciplines.

Led by Dr. Sven Schewe from the University of Liverpool, the Theoretical Computer Science section welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of theoretical computer science, which connect foundational concepts to practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

abstract machine models, behavioral theories, and theory of learning

algorithms, graphs, data structures, and natural computing (DNA, membrane, genetic)

automata theory and formal languages

coding theory and information theory

computational complexity, descriptive complexity, finite model theory, and machine-independent complexity theory

computational geometry, algebra, and number theory

logic and verification, rigorous systems development methods, and distributed computing

probabilistic and hybrid systems and quantum computing

programming language theory, type theory, and lambda calculus

term and graph rewriting

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the fundamentals of computational theory and its applications in related disciplines.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Theoretical Computer Science section does not consider submissions that lack a strong theoretical foundation. However, research focusing on applied aspects, experimental results, or empirical studies may be considered if they have a solid foundation in theoretical concepts and contribute significantly to the understanding of computational theory and its applications in related disciplines. Research that is primarily domain-specific or interdisciplinary without a significant contribution to theoretical computer science is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Theoretical Computer Science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.