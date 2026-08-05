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126 articles

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Original Research

Published on 29 Jul 2026

The appropriateness of initial intravenous empirical antibiotic consumption guided by digital antimicrobial stewardship tool: a correlation with the usage of antibiotics from the access and watch groups in ten Indonesian hospitals

in Health Communications and Behavior Change

  • Ronald Irwanto Natadidjaja
  • Widyawati Lekok
  • Triyoko Septio Marja
  • Hadianti Adlani
  • Aziza Ariyani
  • Sri Mulyani
  • Siti Rahmah
  • Raymond Adianto
  • Yenny Yenny
  • Meutia Atika Faradilla
Frontiers in Digital Health
doi 10.3389/fdgth.2026.1862829
  • 1,475 views