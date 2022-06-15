Scope

The Behavioral and Evolutionary Ecology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on organismal biology and interactions between organisms and their environment.

Led by Dr. Sasha Dall from the University of Exeter, the Behavioral and Evolutionary Ecology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of organismal biology, which connect the study of interactions between organisms and their biotic and abiotic environment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral, ecological, and evolutionary responses to climate change

dispersal

dominance interactions

ecology and evolution of personality and cognitive traits

ecology of movement and information

eco-evolutionary dynamics

evolution of mating systems, parental care, and reproductive investment

evolution of signaling and communication

evolutionary responses to ecological interactions and ecological impacts of evolutionary changes

genetic and environmental effects on development and fitness

genetic, phenotypic, and behavioral responses to predation and parasitism

inbreeding avoidance strategies

introductions of invasive species and habitat alteration

life-history evolution

mimicry and crypsis

pathogen transmission dynamics

selection-mediated changes in species distribution and interactions

sexual selection and sexual conflict

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between organisms and their environment, as well as the evolutionary and ecological processes that shape these interactions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of organismal biology, interactions between organisms and their environment, and ecological processes, in relation to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Behavioral and Evolutionary Ecology section does not consider studies focusing solely on population level, community and ecosystem dynamics, social evolution, or medical treatment unless directly related to the behavior and evolution of organisms within their ecological context. Additionally, submissions that do not emphasize the interplay between behavior, evolution, and ecology are outside the scope of this section. However, the section does welcome submissions related to climate change, human impact, and other topics that support and advance the understanding of organismal biology, interactions between organisms and their environment, and ecological processes in relation to global sustainability goals.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of organismal biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.