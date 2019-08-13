Scope

The section Behavioral and Evolutionary Ecology welcomes the submission of studies on organismal biology, especially on the interactions between organisms and their biotic and abiotic environment. Areas covered include genetic and environmental effects on development and fitness; selection-mediated changes in the distribution and interactions of species; life-history evolution; sexual selection and sexual conflict; the evolution of mating systems, and of parental care and reproductive investment; the evolution of signaling and communication; the ecology of movement and information; inbreeding avoidance strategies; dominance interactions; the ecology and evolution of personality and cognitive traits; mimicry and crypsis; genetic, phenotypic and behavioral responses to predation and parasitism; dispersal; pathogen transmission dynamics. Areas of interest also include behavioral, ecological and evolutionary responses to climate change; introductions of invasive species and habitat alteration; eco-evolutionary dynamics; evolutionary responses to ecological interactions and ecological impacts of evolutionary changes. Studies can be in a field or laboratory setting, and mathematical models and their empirical tests are also welcome. We encourage submissions of hypothesis driven integrative and cross-disciplinary research on a wide range of organisms from viruses to vertebrates. Priority will be given to those papers exploring or testing clearly stated hypotheses.

Please note that authors submitting work on the population level should consider the specialty section on Population, Community, and Ecosystem Dynamics. Authors working on the evolution of social behavior, should submit to the specialty section on Social Evolution.