Scope

The Biogeography and Macroecology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding patterns and controls of biodiversity across spatial and temporal scales.

Led by Prof. Peter Convey from the British Antarctic Survey and Dr. Roksana Majewska from North-West University, the Biogeography and Macroecology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of biogeography and macroecology, which aim to enhance the understanding of species and ecosystem responses to environmental changes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biodiversity

biological interactions

biological invasions

climate change impacts

climate change responses

dispersal

distribution

ecological methodology

ecological modelling

ecological patterns and processes

exploitation

global change biology

habitat fragmentation

invasion ecology

island biogeography

land-use change

landscape ecology

meta-analysis

pollution

spatial ecology

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which provide detailed, in-depth knowledge, and support and advance the understanding of biodiversity, environmental factors, and ecological processes across various spatial and temporal scales, and contribute to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Biogeography and Macroecology section does not consider studies that focus solely on specific species or localized ecological niches without broader implications for understanding patterns and controls of biodiversity across spatial and temporal scales. Research limited to narrow geographic ranges, such as single altitudes zones, without considering their broader context in biogeography and macroecology, are also outside the scope of this section. Investigations centered on isolated organic matter without relevance to the interplay between biodiversity, environmental factors, and ecological processes across various spatial and temporal scales are also not considered.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biogeography and macroecology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.