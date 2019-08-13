Scope

Biogeography and Macroecology

Spatial structure has long permeated thinking on the distribution of biodiversity across the planet. Systematic environmental variation over a range of scales in space and time was recognized by early natural historians, quickly leading to the concepts of global and regional diversity gradients. Even today, description and analysis of gradients in abiotic factors, and the integration of these with ecological, physiological and, increasingly, ‘omics’ disciplines, remain a fundamental element in the understanding of species and ecosystem responses to their environment and changes therein. It is now widely appreciated that different processes underlie the patterns that we can identify at different scales, from the microscopic to the macroecological, and that concepts of scale and spatial structure are central to most areas of ecology and evolutionary biology.

Understanding how biodiversity changes through time and space, and, concomitantly, the fundamental processes of dispersal, extinction, speciation and evolution, requires us to think in spatially explicit terms. Of particular and pressing concern to biogeographers and ecologists is the challenge of understanding how patterns in biodiversity may respond to the multiple aspects of challenges to the global ecosystem driven by humans.

The section Biogeography and Macroecology covers a wide geographic and taxonomic remit, giving center stage to advances in our understanding of patterns and controls of biodiversity across all spatial and temporal scales including, but by no means limited to:

biodiversity

physical environmental conditions and change

biological interactions

biological invasions

climate change impacts

climate change responses

dispersal

distribution

exploitation

ecological patterns and processes

ecological methodology

ecological modelling

global change biology

habitat fragmentation

invasion ecology

island biogeography

land-use change

landscape ecology

meta-analysis

pollution

spatial ecology

We welcome enquiries about possible submissions (ecologyandevolution@frontiersin.org)