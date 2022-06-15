Scope

The Conservation and Restoration Ecology section is committed to publishing research centered on safeguarding and revitalizing ecosystems to combat biodiversity loss. This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Conservation and Restoration Ecology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Led by Dr. Darren Norris and Dr. Fernanda Michalski from Universidade Federal do Amapá, the Conservation and Restoration Ecology section encourages submissions that span various domains of conservation and restoration ecology, aiming to address the challenges faced by ecosystems and habitats.

This section considers a wide range of research perspectives, emphasizing the importance of diverse and inclusive approaches in the field. Submissions to the Conservation and Restoration Ecology section should offer comprehensive knowledge about the conservation and restoration/recovery of ecosystems, habitats, and species. For species-specific research, authors may consider submitting to the journal Frontiers in Conservation Science.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the conservation and restoration/recovery of ecosystems, habitats, and species to meet Global Biodiversity targets for 2030 (https://www.cbd.int/gbf/targets).

Topics with an ecological and/or evolutionary focus within the scope of this section include:

agro-ecology

anthropogenic habitats

assessments of extinction risk

assessments of restoration, recovery, rewilding, and reintroduction initiatives

biological invasions (impacts on native biodiversity and mitigation)

biodiversity conservation and restoration/recovery in agricultural systems

biodiversity conservation and restoration/recovery in secondary

collaborations between practitioners and researchers

conservation of species

ecosystem disturbances, fire ecology

ecotourism (when related to the impacts and mitigation measures)

global change effects on biodiversity

habitat degradation and ecosystem recovery

landscape connectivity and the ecology of linear features (e.g. roads and rivers)

landscape genetics

management models

protected area and area-based management

restoration and recovery of ecosystem functions and services

successional processes, ecosystem resilience and stability

the intersection between climate change and restoration/recovery actions

theoretical aspects of restoration ecology

tools and methods available to counter global threats and improve conservation

tools and methods available to counter global threats and improve restoration, recovery, rewilding, and reintroduction initiatives

urban ecology and conservation

wildlife and habitat management

Furthermore, this section acknowledges the significance of human social systems and promotes closer collaboration between scientists, communities, lawmakers, and practitioners. Relevant aspects include:

citizen science, outreach, and education

culture and anthropology

decolonization of conservation/restoration/recovery

ecosystems contributions to people

inclusion of Indigenous and local communities

conservation law, politics, and economics

The Conservation and Restoration Ecology section does not consider submissions focusing on mental health or industrial efficiency, as these topics fall outside the scope of ecological conservation and restoration. The section also does not consider submissions that do not directly address the preservation, management, or restoration/recovery of ecosystems and their components. Authors of species-specific research may consider submitting to the journal Frontiers in Conservation Science.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.