Scope

The Ecophysiology specialty section of Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution is dedicated to knowledge focused on organismal physiology as the linkage between environmental change and shifts in ecosystem structure and function. The capacity for flexibility in physiological systems in the face of environmental change are key to understanding the impact of global change on community structure and population distributions. The Ecophysiology specialty section provides a forum for studies that investigate how exposure to short- and long-term environmental change influences an organism’s physiology with implications for phenology, energetics, behavior, ecological interactions, and fitness that influence evolutionary responses to environmental change.

This specialty aims to explore how changes in the physical and biological environment affects physiological function in organisms from across the domains of life and from across all habitats of the biosphere.

Specific topics might include, but are not limited to:

· Organismal physiological links between environmental change (acute and chronic) and population or ecosystem responses (e.g., species distribution changes, shifts in community structure)

· Environmental influences on the connections between physiological performance and ecosystem function (e.g., productivity, carbon sequestration, hydrology, biogeochemical processes, among others)

· Environmental characterization approaches at the scale of the organism that improve inferences from physiological phenotypes in natural habitats

· Interactions between environmental characteristics and life history traits that regulate the physiological basis of behaviour

· Physiological responses to environmental change that underlie the evolution of life history strategies (e.g., mating strategies, sex roles, developmental phenology, maternal/paternal effects)

· Associations of physiological traits with evolutionary processes in an environmentally-explicit context

· Phenotypic plasticity and cellular responses in response to environmental change (e.g., genetic, genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, biochemical, among others)

· Plasticity and adaptation of physiological responses to acute and chronic environmental stressors (e.g. pollution, temperature, pH/pCO2, oxygen, salinity, desiccation, among others)

· Links to conservation: integrating physiological knowledge into ecosystem management conservation plans (e.g. understanding mechanistic relationships between population declines and physiological processes)

· Environmental, ecosystem and physiological factors that influence endocrine systems, and their influence on life history traits and behaviour

· The physiological bases for shifts in parasitism or disease across environmental gradients

· Environmental change consequences for physiological performance associated with endurance behavior (e.g., long-distance or high-altitude migration, long-term propagule endurance)

· Reconstructing paleo-physiology to infer how environmental change influenced life during historical changes in Earth’s biosphere

· Resurrection ecology across environmental gradients comparing physiological traits of organisms from modern populations and earlier populations preserved in seed banks, sediments, or other means.