Scope

The Ecophysiology section focuses on exploring the connection between organismal physiology and environmental changes, as well as their impact on ecosystem structure and function.

Under the guidance of Dr. Giovanna Battipaglia from the University of Campania, the Ecophysiology section encourages submissions that delve into various aspects of ecology and evolution, aiming to understand the relationship between physiological systems and environmental changes, and their influence on community structure and population distributions.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

associations of physiological traits with evolutionary processes in an environmentally-explicit context

environmental change consequences for physiological performance associated with endurance behavior

environmental characterization approaches at the scale of the organism

environmental influences on the connections between physiological performance and ecosystem function

environmental, ecosystem, and physiological factors that influence endocrine systems and their influence on life history traits and behavior

interactions between environmental characteristics and life history traits that regulate the physiological basis of behavior

links to conservation: integrating physiological knowledge into ecosystem management conservation plans

organismal physiological links between environmental change and population or ecosystem responses

phenotypic plasticity and cellular responses in response to environmental change

plasticity and adaptation of physiological responses to acute and chronic environmental stressors

physiological responses to environmental change that underlie the evolution of life history strategies

reconstructing paleo-physiology to infer how environmental change influenced life during historical changes in Earth's biosphere

resurrection ecology across environmental gradients comparing physiological traits of organisms from modern populations and earlier populations preserved in seed banks, sediments, or other means

the physiological bases for shifts in parasitism or disease across environmental gradients

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the focus area of the section, which encompasses the various topics listed above.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the ecophysiology, organismal physiology, environmental change, ecosystem structure and function, conservation, and adaptation in relation to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Ecophysiology section does not consider submissions primarily focused on agriculture, plant biology, or soil science unless they directly relate to organismal physiology and environmental changes, and their impact on ecosystem structure and function. Studies that do not emphasize the interactions between organisms and their environment or lack a clear ecophysiological context will not be considered.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Ecophysiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.