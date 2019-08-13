Scope

Evolutionary and Population Genetics addresses the frequency and distribution of genetic variants in a population, and how they fluctuate in response to environmental and other forces. The technological, informational, and computational advances of the past decade have paved the way for dramatic progress in our understanding of the discipline: in particular, next-generation sequencing technology has enabled cost-effective production of genomic data for large population samples. Evolutionary and population geneticists also benefit from a growing understanding of the functional and phenotypic effects of genetic variation, as well as their medical and clinical implications. For example, genome-wide association studies (GWAS), burgeoning functional genomics technologies such as ChIP-Seq and RNA-Seq, and systematic catalogues of gene deletions in a variety of model organisms are examples of approaches that are rapidly advancing knowledge.

Simultaneous to these technical advances in molecular genomics, rapid increases in computational power and simulation modeling have for the first time enabled researchers to address the effects of spatial complexity and temporal dynamics in complex landscapes on genetic drift, gene flow, and selection in a fully spatially-explicit context. The synergy of genomic advances with sophisticated spatio-temporal modeling of evolutionary processes in complex landscapes promises to provide revolutionary new insights into the interaction of population genomics, landscape heterogeneity, and temporally dynamic environments.

Evolutionary and Population Genetics is a forum for the publication of articles on contemporary data and novel laboratory, experimental, simulation, and statistical methods in landscape genetics, landscape genomics, evolution, population genetics, population genomics, comparative genomics, ancient DNA, experimental genetics, evolutionary and developmental genetics, and gene mapping. Areas of particular relevance, given their rapid pace of advance and potential for important contributions, include applications and methods in environmental DNA, experimental common-garden studies to robustly separate genetic and environmental effects, environmental epigenetics, landscape genomics of adaptive evolution, and studies about genetic structure of natural populations and how they interact with environmental heterogeneity and dynamics to influence gene flow, effective population size, drift, and selection. Studies on human, model-organism, and natural populations are all appropriate for this Specialty Section.

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.



Studies falling in the categories below will also not be considered for review, unless they are extended to provide meaningful insights into gene/protein function and/or the biology of plants:



-Comparative transcriptomic analyses that report a collection of differentially expressed genes, some validated by qPCR under different conditions or treatments;

-Descriptive studies that merely define gene families using basic phylogenetics and assign cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).