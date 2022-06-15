Scope

The Evolutionary Developmental Biology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the causes and consequences of the evolution of development.

Led by Dr. Maria Arnone from Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn, the Evolutionary Developmental Biology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of evolutionary developmental biology, which connect the understanding of developmental processes with evolutionary theory.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavior and phenotypes of organisms

control of development by genes

developmental processes and cell biology

gene regulatory networks and their differences

genotype to phenotype mapping

interactions with the environment in both instructive and selective senses

origin and structure of variation among populations and species

reconstruction and inference of ancestral features of organisms

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between evolutionary and developmental processes, contributing to a comprehensive understanding of the field.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 13: Climate Action, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Evolutionary Developmental Biology section does not consider submissions focused on disease pathology, cancer research, or immunology, as these topics fall outside the scope of evolutionary and developmental biology. However, studies related to cell biology and demographic analysis may be considered if they emphasize the evolutionary and developmental aspects of biological systems.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of evolutionary developmental biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.