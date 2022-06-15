Scope

The Models in Ecology and Evolution section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and applying diverse modeling approaches in ecology and evolution. Understanding the complex dynamics shown by ecological and evolutionary systems has led to the use of a diversity of modelling approaches, including mathematical models, data-driven approaches and simulation. As we grapple with the complex issues of the Anthropocene, theory and modelling has a critical role to play in understanding ecosystem response to future environmental change at different spatial and temporal scales.

Led by Dr. John Halley from the University of Ioannina, the Models in Ecology and Evolution section welcomes manuscripts that focus on implementing, using and evaluating ecological models, spanning approaches from conceptual models through computer simulation to models that describe data and provide insights into ecological processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application of models to support improved environmental decision-making in an ecological context

employment of models to understand and assess the influence of humans in ecological and evolutionary dynamics

mathematical, empirical, or simulation models of fundamental ecological and evolutionary processes at different spatiotemporal scales

presentation of innovative approaches, including statistical packages/functions, for model development, evaluation, and communication

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the implementation, use, and evaluation of diverse modeling approaches in ecological and evolutionary contexts. In general, studies that do not directly contribute to the understanding of ecological or evolutionary processes will not be considered for this section.

Submissions dealing with both pure and applied research are also welcome. We recognise that theoretical work plays a critical role in predicting ecological patterns and processes, ultimately driving the field forward by guiding empirical research and helping to interpret complex ecological data. Such theoretical foundations are essential for ecology to evolve as a predictive science. Additionally, we aim to provide a venue that bridges the gap between theory and practice. Submissions which support and advance the ecological and evolutionary modeling, and Sustainable development Goals 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land) are of particular interest.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of ecology and evolution to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.