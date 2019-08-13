Scope

Understanding the complex dynamics shown by ecological and evolutionary systems has led to the use of a diversity of modelling approaches, including mathematical models, data-driven approaches and simulation. As we enter the Anthropocene, theory and modelling has a central role to play in understanding ecosystem response to future environmental change. This section welcomes manuscripts that focus on implementing, using and evaluating such models, spanning approaches from conceptual models through computer simulation to models that describe data.

We also welcome manuscripts that focus on the theoretical basis of ecological and evolutionary questions.

Research published in this section might include studies that:

Use models (mathematical, empirical or simulation) to describe and understand fundamental ecological and evolutionary processes

Use models to support improved environmental decision-making

Use models to understand and assess the influence of humans in ecological and evolutionary dynamics

Present innovative approaches, including statistical packages/functions, for model development, evaluation and communication

This list is not exhaustive, and we welcome enquiries about possible submissions.

Authors may be asked to make reproducible code used to conduct their research available. If so, this code should be clearly indicated in the Materials and Methods section, and where possible, uploaded to an online repository (such as github or code ocean) providing a global persistent link/identifier. You can read our fully data and code policies in our Author Guidelines.