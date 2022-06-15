Scope

Natural history fundamentally underpins components of all branches of ecology and evolutionary biology, forming the basis of the questions we ask about the causes, consequences, and underlying regulatory mechanisms of diversity, at all levels of organisation. Natural history insights, both imagined and real, have influenced the human narrative from time immemorial. Our knowledge and understanding of the natural world have been and continue to be informed by the observations of naturalists. The disciplines of ecology and evolutionary biology attempt to provide conceptual frameworks to make sense of this information. Indeed, it is perhaps unsurprising that the contributors to many major theoretical insights were also accomplished naturalists. The Natural History Insights section will provide a forum for papers that document aspects of natural history that speak directly to contemporary or overlooked conceptual issues in ecology and evolution. These natural history details may include species’ morphology, physiology, behaviour, life history, habitat, and roles in interactions with other species. Importantly, the section will consider manuscripts that draw insights from organisms from across the taxonomic spectrum, from bacteria, through invertebrates, to vertebrates. The novel or uncommon context of the natural history will be of broad interest to the curious and, importantly, contribute to our understanding of contemporary conceptual issues in ecology, evolution, and biodiversity generally. Papers published in Natural History Insights should stimulate further empirical or theoretical research. Manuscripts submitted to the ‘Natural History Insights’ section will be shorter in length, following the structure of Brief Research Reports, Policy Brief, or Perspectives. Authors will be encouraged to include videos, soundtracks or other media that illustrates their submission.