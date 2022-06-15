Scope

Natural history, the study of species, their habits, habitats, interspecific relationships, and distributions, has been a formal field of study for hundreds of years. Insights from natural history, both imagined and real, have also shaped human narratives since time immemorial. Natural history narratives continue to provide broadly accessible insights into the cultural and biological significance of the natural world.

Natural history fundamentally underpins all branches of ecology and evolutionary biology, forming the basis of the questions we ask about the causes, consequences, and regulatory mechanisms of organic diversity. As such, the Natural History Insights section is dedicated to publishing research that explores all aspects of the natural history of organisms across the taxonomic spectrum.

Led by Prof. Michael Buckley from the University of Manchester, the section particularly welcomes submissions that document aspects of natural history which speak directly to contemporary or overlooked conceptual issues in ecology, evolution, and biodiversity.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

analyses of natural history data from museum collections

distribution, abundance, and cultural significance of species

interspecific interactions, including the natural history of symbioses and disease

morphology, physiology, and behaviour of individual species

molecular characterisation of tissues from extinct and extant organisms

insights relevant to conservation biology, including aspects of wildlife forensics

Manuscripts submitted to the Natural History Insights section should be shorter in length and follow the format of Brief Research Reports, Policy Briefs, or Perspectives. Within this shorter format, the section does consider aspects of phylogenetics, taxonomy, and biogeography, including palaeobiogeography, but does not consider submissions focused purely on evolutionary or ecological processes.

Our goal is to highlight the use of new analytical techniques to investigate all aspects of natural history, particularly where these provide insights into the present. The section welcomes submissions that support and advance understanding of life on Earth in relation to SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

Authors should mention in the Methods or Acknowledgements any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research, for example by assisting with permitting, facilitating land or data access, providing housing or research space, or granting funding. This also includes other forms of scientific infrastructure, such as botanical gardens, national laboratories, and museums. Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number where available.