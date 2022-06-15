Scope

The Population, Community, and Ecosystem Dynamics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the processes that support ecological units and their dynamics.

Led by Prof. Dennis Murray from Trent University, the Population, Community, and Ecosystem Dynamics section welcomes submissions in various domains of ecology, which aim to enhance the understanding of the interactions between organisms and their environment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

community-level causes and consequences of species introductions

community-level phylogenetics, trait analysis, and nutrient stoichiometry

direct and indirect species interactions (such as parasitism, predation, herbivory, pollination, competition, and mutualism)

ecological and evolutionary constraints on the structure and function of interaction networks

ecological succession, disturbance, tipping points, and hysteresis

effects of community assembly and biodiversity on ecosystem function

forecasting changes to population or community structure and composition

functional, morphological, or physiological traits that influence population growth

habitat and landscape effects on system dynamics

limitation and regulation in single-species systems

population viability analysis

specific roles or functions of species in a population, community, or ecosystem

structure and function of food webs

system responses to climate change and nutrient enrichment

temporal and spatial dynamics of biodiversity

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the dynamics of populations, communities, and ecosystems, and their interactions with the environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of population, community, and ecosystem dynamics, and their interactions with the environment in relation to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Population, Community, and Ecosystem Dynamics section does not consider studies on human systems, decision-making methodologies, production systems, or service industry management, as they do not directly relate to the ecological and biological aspects of population and community dynamics or ecosystem functioning. Theoretical or mathematical submissions should include an empirical component, such as model validation or parameter estimation.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of ecology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.