Scope

Populations, communities, and ecosystems are ecological units that can be considered along a scale of increasing system complexity and structure. At their core, these units share common threads including interactions between organisms and their biotic and abiotic environment. Population dynamics focuses on aggregations of individuals (including at different trophic levels), community dynamics involves groups of populations, and ecosystem dynamics can include multiple communities, usually across the range of trophic levels in a system. Of primary relevance to each of these ecological units is how natural or anthropogenic changes in the nature of these interactions affect patterns of abundance, trend, stability, structure, connectance, diversity, and function. Understanding the processes that support population, community, and ecosystem dynamics is fundamental to sound management and conservation decisions.



This section addresses all major aspects of population, community, and ecosystem dynamics, with an emphasis on inter- and intra-specific interactions, organism-environment relationships, numerical cycles and stability, meta-populations and meta-communities, functional diversity and connectance, networks, food webs and energy flow. We seek papers with a strong conceptual approach to address fundamental questions related to dynamical change in natural and managed systems. Specific topics might include, but are not be limited to:

Limitation and regulation in single-species systems

Direct and indirect species interactions (parasitism, predation, herbivory, pollination, competition, mutualism)

Effects of community assembly and biodiversity on ecosystem function

Effects of ecological/evolutionary constraints on the structure/function of interaction networks

Structure and function of food-webs

Temporal and spatial dynamics of biodiversity

Community-level phylogenetics, trait analysis, and nutrient stoichiometry

Habitat/landscape effects on system dynamics

Forecasting changes to population or community structure and composition

Ecological succession, disturbance, tipping points, and hysteresis

System responses to climate change and nutrient enrichment

Specific roles or functions of species (in a population, community or ecosystem)

Population viability analysis

Functional, morphological or physiological traits that influence population growth

Community-level causes and consequences of species introductions

Physiological constraints on community organization

Synthetic analyses (i.e., meta-analysis) and papers including multiple facets and demonstrating an integrative approach are especially sought. Submissions comprised primarily of a theoretical or mathematical nature are welcome but should include an empirical component such as model validation or parameter estimation.