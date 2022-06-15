Scope

The Urban Ecology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the complex biological components and processes of urban areas.

Led by Dr. Juan Diego Ibáñez-Álamo from the University of Granada, the Urban Ecology section welcomes submissions in various domains of urban ecology which connect interdisciplinary approaches to comprehend urban ecosystems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ecological interactions between organisms, human structures, and the physical environment

ecology and evolution of urban organisms

human interactions with animals and plants in urban areas

studies of ecosystem services provided by urban organisms

urban organismal biology and management in cities

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about interactions and processes within urban ecosystems. The term “urban” can be used broadly to refer to human settlements and their transitions over a range of scales and definitions, from local political and land use/land cover–based definitions to larger geographic boundaries.

We are also happy to consider studies on the translation of findings in urban ecology into practice through development and testing of solutions to urban environmental and social problems, and through innovative approaches to planning, building, and managing cities, as long as they still show a clear link to ecology.

The Urban Ecology section does not consider submissions focusing purely on human health and well-being, urban planning, or socio-economic studies.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of urban ecology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.