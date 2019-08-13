Scope

Urban ecology is a broad ranging field that incorporates methods and perspectives from many disciplines to understand the complex components and processes of cities and settlements as well as interactions between human settlements and larger regions. We use the term “urban” broadly to refer to human settlements and their transitions over a range of scales and definitions, from local political and land use/land cover–based definitions to larger geographic boundaries and ecological footprints.

Submissions related to biophysical as well as social processes in urban ecosystems are welcome, including studies of urban socioeconomic dynamics, urban environmental health, the ecology and evolution of organisms (plant, animal, and microbial), and urban human-environment and organism-environment interactions. Studies of urban complexity, systems dynamics, urban metabolism, life cycle analysis, urban planning, drivers of urbanization, urban wildlife biology and management, and the performance of green infrastructure are welcome.

The aim of the section is to provide an open access forum for scientifically rigorous, peer-reviewed studies that incorporate either disciplinary or interdisciplinary approaches to understand urban ecosystems. Submissions that cut across traditional disciplinary boundaries are both welcomed and encouraged. We also encourage discussion of the translation of findings in urban ecology into practice through development and testing of solutions to urban environmental and social problems, and through innovative approaches to planning, building, and managing cities. The section provides a body of peer-reviewed literature that contributes to the design and maintenance of cities that enhance both human and environmental health and well-being in the 21st century.