Mission & scope

Frontiers in Education provides an international, scholarly forum for discussion of research-based approaches to education – particularly to PreK-16 education that leads to the flourishing of all human beings. Education is perhaps the most important human right. Not only is an intellectually stimulating education necessary for the happiness and wellbeing of the individual, it is also necessary for the progressive, democratic future of every society.

As a field, Education faces multiple challenges and opportunities that are contextually specific to each setting. Students and instructors can face discrimination and limited access to opportunities based on individual markers such as race, gender, socio-economic status, language, LGBTQIA issues, religious affiliation, and cognitive and/or physical ability and so on. State and regional conditions of violence and political conflict profoundly affect education. In addition, schools and colleges frequently struggle to provide adequate resources to support their mission. In some settings, educators are grappling with well-intentioned, though narrowly-conceived, accountability measures and other policy mechanisms that may actually inhibit student learning. No state or region across the globe is fully satisfied with its education system regardless of how the aims of education are defined. There is a universal effort to improve educational outcomes that are more aligned to life in the 21st century. As an open-access, peer-reviewed journal, Frontiers in Education has a wide, global reach. Articles are intended to provide the entire education community with new understanding and offer insights informed by sound theoretical frameworks and evidence-based inquiry.

The journal encourages all philosophical points of view, grounded primarily in well-designed empirical research, utilizing a variety of methodologies. Interdisciplinary or multidisciplinary work is welcome. Cross-cultural and/or cross-national studies that contribute to new knowledge are highly desirable. In addition to critique, the journal seeks innovative thinking around new and promising practices and policies in every setting.