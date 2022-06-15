Mission & scope

Frontiers in Education is a multidisciplinary, academic journal that focuses on addressing global educational challenges, including policy and practice, to provide thoughtful, research-based insights into improving educational outcomes for all.

Led by Field Chief Editor Margaret Grogan (Chapman University, USA), the journal explores education and its importance for individuals and society. Indexed in Scopus and the DOAJ, among others, Frontiers in Education welcomes submissions that advance education knowledge, particularly PreK-16 education, that leads to human flourishing and well-being. The journal aims to provide an international, scholarly forum for discussion of innovation and transformation necessary for the progressive, democratic future of every society.

Frontiers in Education covers the following broad subject areas:

assessment, testing, and applied measurement

digital education

digital learning innovations

educational psychology

higher education

language, culture, and diversity

leadership in education

STEM education

special educational needs

teacher education.

Frontiers in Education encourages submissions that examine issues such as, but are not limited to:

discrimination, exclusion and limited access to opportunities in education across all levels of education.

political, social and economic factors impacting state and local education policy and practice.

ways in which external and internal environmental conditions affect student learning outcomes.

The journal encourages all philosophical points of view, grounded primarily in well-designed empirical research, utilizing a variety of methodologies. Interdisciplinary or multidisciplinary work is welcome. Cross-cultural and/or cross-national studies that contribute to new knowledge are highly desirable. In addition to critique, the journal seeks innovative thinking around new and promising practices and policies in every setting. Frontiers in Education welcomes studies that relate to the improvement of education policies or practice, teaching and/or learning strategies, or learning outcomes for students and/or educators.

The journal also welcomes contributions that advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 4: to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, and SDG 10: reduced inequalities.

Manuscripts that focus on discipline-specific education such as legal education or medical education are not within the scope of this journal. For medical education papers related to healthcare professions, please submit to Frontiers in Medicine, section Healthcare Professions Education.

Frontiers in Education is committed to advancing education research by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.